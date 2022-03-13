Kininso Place hosts Tiata Tori series, shows Yerima’s Tuti

Tiata Tori is a mini-hub for stage plays on the Lagos mainland and will host productions every weekend of 2022.

ACTOR and theatre director, Joshua Alabi, has announced the commencement of monthly stage plays tagged ‘Tiata Tori’ at his art hub, Kininso Place, located at Sanyaolu Street, Oregun, Lagos.

He disclosed that ‘Tiata Tori’ is part of his efforts to create a mini-hub for stage plays on the mainland and that it’s a monthly weekend showcase of entertaining and educating theatre shows.

“We tell original, interesting and thought-provoking stories with dance, music and drama that will resonate in the hearts of people. It helps in the overall development of an…