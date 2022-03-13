Move to further amend Electoral Act selfish ― Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has kicked against the attempt to amend the newly signed Electoral Act, saying that those pressing for such action are doing so based on selfish considerations.

Speaking to reporters during a meeting between National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Muhammad Suleiman and Zonal/State youth leaders of the party in Abuja on Saturday, the former Kwara State governor maintained that government appointees should not be allowed to use their offices to influence election outcomes.

He said he disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to delete the section of the Act targeting such political appointees.

When…