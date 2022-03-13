Obaseki tasks Sports Commission to develop 10,000 athletes

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has charged the State Sports Commission Board to develop 10,000 athletes in different fields of sports in the next five years.

Governor Obaseki gave the charge while inaugurating the Yusuf Alli led Sports Commission in Benin.

He admonished the Commission to pursue policies that would ensure that Edo dominated the country in the development and training of athletes.

“Edo is synonymous with sports, we owe what we met on the ground to the next generation. We have to catch them young, we have to rethink sports with all resources we have.

“We have to catch them in schools and those outside school. Success to me will be when we have more than ten…