Ondo South senatorial aspirant promises women’s welfare, advancement

An Ondo South All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial aspirant, Mr. Boye Oyewumi, has reiterated his commitment to ensuring that women in the senatorial district are given the much needed incentives and atmosphere to thrive and attain a new level of social status if he is voted to represent them in the Senate.

Oyewumi, who is the current Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Ondo State Development and Investment Promotional Agency, stated this during an APC stakeholder’s meeting in Ilaje and Ese-Odo local government areas respectively on Friday.

According to Oyewumi, “women are not just home-builders but also community builders, they possess fantastic managerial…