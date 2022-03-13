Police rescue woman alleged to have killed her husband during sex in Anambra

Police in Anambra State have said that the Command has rescued a lady alleged to have caused the death of her late husband in Aguleri community, in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Police, the woman was seen in a trending video being offered inhuman treatment.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who revealed the information in a statement, in Awka, on Sunday, said one suspect has been arrested in connection to the act. And that the Command is studying the video aimed at identifying other suspects and bring them to book.

The statement read; The Anambra State Police Operatives have today at about 12:07pm rescued a female…