Proposed NYSC Trust Fund to address youth unemployment, says Adaramodu

Chairman, House Committee on Youth Developrnent, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu has expressed optimism that the proposed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund bill, 2022 when passed into law will tackle the menace of youth unemployment in the country.

Hon. Adaramodu who gave the assurance during an oversight to NYSC Camp Kaduna State, stressed the need for Nigerian youths to exhibit good character and conduct.

He disclosed that the Committee is poised to conduct oversight to all the 36 States of the Federation and FCT with a view to assess all the facilities and infrastructures as well as welfare packages provided for the Corps members and NYSC personnel.

“In the area of…