Stakeholders reiterate support for ex-Oyo APC chair, Oke

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Egbeda Local Government Area of Oyo State have restated their support for the immediate past state chairman of the party, Chief Akin Oke, describing him as one of the few core progressives in the country.

The assertion was made on Thursday during a courtesy visit on Chief Oke in his Ibadan residence by the stakeholders comprising leaders of the APC in Egbeda Local Government Area.

The chairman of Egbeda APC, Alhaji Ibrahim Animasaun-Agbedo, said the delegation represented the majority of party faithful in the council area who remained optimistic about the possibility of Oyo APC going into the next general election as a united…