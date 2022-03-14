At 88, Subomi Balogun is symbol of the Nigerian dream

THE assertion that Nigeria is a blessed nation is a truism of monumental dimensions. And in spite the disparaging acts of a few charlatans across the disciplines in the geo-polity, there still abounds in the land, men of character and value, the thought of whose principles and actions ignite hope. Symbols of consolation, they have by their deeds across time reverently and consistently lifted the banners of genuine brotherhood, business integrity, dexterity, true statesmanship, exemplary industry, perseverance, and every other value of importance. And by a mixture of sheer grit and hard work, while steering their business brands, they have become creators of employment, bastions of…