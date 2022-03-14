Buhari okays plan to end fuel scarcity in days ― Presidency source

The Federal Government is working on a plan to end the current petrol scarcity in the country and bring those perpetuating it to book.

This is according to a Presidency source who revealed on Sunday that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the plan before jetting out of the country for his present medical vacation in the UK.

The source also disclosed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the measure during last week’s meeting.

According to the source, the plan is to conclusively end the fuel scarcity around the country and is expected to ensure that no such scarcity repeats itself again in the country.

It added that in a matter of days virtually every state in…