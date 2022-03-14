Gender discrimination against women in Nigeria limiting participation in governance ― UN women lament

It has been lamented that in spite of the rigorous efforts, education and sensitization on the need to stop gender discrimination against women, the political participation of women in the country has remained disappointedly low, at below 4 percent.

The lamentation was made by the National Programme Coordinator, Women Peace and Security of UN Women in Nigeria, Bukola Ademola-Adelehin while giving opening remarks during a stakeholder meeting on Programme on Women Peace & Security in Nigeria (Phase II) held at Chartwell Hotel, Bauchi on Monday.

She expressed that women and girls in Nigeria have continued to be relegated to the background particularly in decision making in spite of…