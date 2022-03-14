Gunmen kill vigilante member in Ogwashi Uku over land

The land dispute between the Ogwashi Uku community in Aniocha south council area and its neighbour, Ibusa in Aniocha north of Delta took a dramatic turn on Monday as a member of Aboh-Ogwashi vigilante group was shot dead.

Gunmen had stormed the Ogwa (meeting hall) of the Okwabani of Aboh-Ogwashi in three vehicles on Monday morning and shot sporadically to cause tension in the sleepy satellite town.

The victim identified as Mr Chukwuwike Alawo was allegedly shot at a close range with several others including the leader of the vigilante group and the taskforce on land recovery, Mr Nnamdi Nwaebonnor, were seriously injured while the vigilante vehicle, a Toyota Sienna recently donated…