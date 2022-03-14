IWD: Guinness Nigeria champions NGX, IFC’s Nigeria2Equal programme

Guinness Nigeria’s drive to achieve inclusivity and diversity in its workplace is in resonance with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and International Finance Corporation’s aim to reduce gender gaps in leadership, employment and entrepreneurship under the Nigeria2Equal programme.

So far, Guinness Nigeria has achieved 50-50 female and male on its leadership team and have reached 35 per cent female in its workforce, while working towards achieving equal distribution of gender by the year 2030.

At a Digital Closing Gong Ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments of female Chairpersons of NGX listed companies and their affiliates who were appointed in 2021, among which was the…