KAP Film Academy opens application for film, television production e-learning training

KAP Film & Television Academy, in partnership with Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works, has announced the opening of applications for its training in film and television production.

The application, which is now open to young men and women between the ages of 20 and 35 across Nigeria, is targeted at people passionate about film and television production. Over the next three years, a total of 300,000 young Nigerians will be trained under this initiative.

Interested individuals can apply to register by visiting the KAP Academy website beginning from Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

The registration and application opening follows last October’s official announcement of the…