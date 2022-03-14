Local stock market opens week weaker by 0.02%

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) begins the new week on a bearish note as the benchmark index shed 0.02 per cent.

Basically, the All Share Index (ASI) marginally sheds 0.02 per cent to stand at 47,428.67 basis points at the end of trading activities on Monday, thus dragging both the month-to-date and year-to-date performance of the All-Share Index to stand at 0.07 per cent and 11.03 per cent respectively.

This brought the market capitalization to N25.561 trillion, recording a 0.02 per cent drop from a previous close of 25.566 trillion as investors lost five billion naira from their net worth.

