NGX, MTN Nigeria partners to enhance retail participation in capital market

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTNN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further promote financial literacy and enhance retail participation in the Nigerian capital market.

At the signing ceremony led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NGX, Mr Temi Popoola, and the CEO, MTNN, Mr Karl Toriola; Popoola noted that the bourse was committed to promoting robust participation in the nation’s capital market.

“In building on our rich heritage as the first and foremost multi-asset securities exchange in Nigeria we are resolute in our commitment to democratize finance in Nigeria by leveraging current advancements in technology and…