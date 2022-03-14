Osinbajo informs Buhari about his presidential ambition ― Report

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has reportedly apprised President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to contest the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for next year’s election.

According to the Daily Trust report Monday, which quoted sources, Osinbajo approached the president to inform him of his desire to inherit his position at the end of the tenure in May next year.

The newspaper reported: “Certainly, VP Osinbajo has told the president that he wants to succeed him,” one of our sources said.

“The vice president had first consulted some prominent…