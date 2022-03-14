Our staff are greatest ministry resources ― Fashola

Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola has described the professionals of the ministry as the greatest resource that drive the successes of the various projects it engages in Nigeria.

Fashola said this in Abuja, on Monday as he remarked at the 2020 Recognition and Award Ceremony for staff of the Ministry in Abuja where 37 awardees were recognized in various categories of excellence while delivering on their mandate of public service.

Fashola said: “It is a well-known fact that the single most important resource of any organization is the human resource? And the government is no exception in this one and it requires highly professional competence and results-oriented workforce with…