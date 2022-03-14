‘Poor management skills, not funding, major problem of entreprenuers’

Mrs Atinuke Smith is an award winning Nigerian-based fashion designer and the CEO of Datina Designs, in this interview with ADEWUNMI ADEDAYO, she speaks on how she found herself in the fashion industry, the hardest part of starting a business and how young business designers can build a large customer base in the business part. Excerpts:

When did you first realise you wanted to pursue a career as a designer?

Fashion designing was not on my radar at all, even though my mum was a fashion designer. I read Communication and Language Arts and Religious Studies in the university and I loved the camera and also loved to write. I wanted to pursue print journalism or broadcasting. …