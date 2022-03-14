Umahi and the wages of harlotry

Thieves of a feather’ is the title of a piece written by American journalist, Emily Sohn, in the December 19, 2007 edition of ScienceNewsforStudents. Great writings advertise themselves first with great titles. You were probably suckled in a clichéd world where birds of a feather always flocked together. And in that world, your teacher warned you never to tamper with idioms because their wings fly fixed, inviolate and inviolable. But here is a dissident writer subverting that sacredness in her discussion of birds and klepto-parasitism. Sohn explains her choice of title. She holds that some birds are “masters of crime.” She was fascinated by sneaky species of birds which she…