US journalist, Brent Renaud, killed in Ukraine

A US journalist working in Ukraine has been shot dead in the town of Irpin, outside Kyiv, police say. Brent Renaud, 50, was a journalist and filmmaker who had previously worked for the New York Times.

Kyiv’s police chief Andriy Nebytov said he had been targeted by Russian soldiers, BBC reported.

Two other journalists were injured and taken to hospital. It is the first reported death of a foreign journalist covering the war in Ukraine.

One of the injured journalists, Juan Arredondo, told an Italian reporter that he was with Brent Renaud when they came under fire.

“We were across one of the first bridges in Irpin, going to film other refugees leaving, and we got into a…