We will support independent candidates, if parties fail to field credible candidates in 2023 ― Group

A Yoruba socio-political group, the Ifebori Solidarity Forum (ISF) has promised to support any independent candidate during the presidential election if any of the leading political parties fails to field credible candidates in the next year’s election.

The National Coordinator of the ISF, Comrade Bola Oyewale, stated this in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, during a symposium to enlighten electorate on political parties pattern and candidates ahead of 2023 general elections.

Oyewale said the group would sensitise and mobilise the electorate against any politcal party that presented candidates who cannot deliver dividends of democracy.

Speaking on the theme of…