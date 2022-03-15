BCPG to govt: Allow competent, qualified professionals monitor construction of buildings

Both the Federal and the State Governments have been urged to allow competent and qualified professionals monitor construction of buildings to prevent structural failure or collapse.

According to the President, Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG), Mr Eddy Atumonyogo, an engineer, this would ensure that the building is constructed to specifications, ensure that inferior materials are not deployed in the works and that all quality control measures are implemented.

Atumonyogo suggested the idea during the ‘Annual Builders’ Walk Against Building Collapse’ in Lagos, an event organised by the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) in conjunction with BCPG.

He listed…