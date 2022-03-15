Blackout as national grid suffers second system collapse in two days

Some parts of the country were on Tuesday thrown into darkness following another system collapse of the National Grid.

Mr Felix Ofulue, Mr Felix Ofulue, Head, Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric Plc, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos State.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) also confirmed the partial collapse of the grid in a public notice.

The electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) said the collapse of the grid occured at 5.10 p.m on Tuesday.

They said the collapse had disrupted power supply within their networks with their customers experiencing blackouts.

“Dear esteemed customers, we would like to inform you of…