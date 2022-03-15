Day Fiditi unveiled royal crest, charted homeland plan for development

Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare

Since October 18, 2021, when Fiditi town in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State got a new king, the Onifiditi of Fiditi, Oba Sakiru Oyewole Akanni Oyelere, after a 13-year vacuum, efforts have been on to change the fortunes of the town and give a boost to the stalled development caused by the lack of a traditional ruler.

In line with the belief that the installation of a king will birth a new era in Fiditi town, the king as well as sons and daughters of the town, both at home and in the Diaspora, led by the Fiditi Strategic Development Initiative, have been working tirelessly to ensure that the town attains its potentials and gets a pride of place…