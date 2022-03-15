Ex-Ekiti RTEAN Chairman dismisses suspension report

Former state caretaker chairman of the Road Transports Employees of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Ekiti, Adebayo Aderiye has described a report suggesting his alleged suspension from the union as false.

The current chairman of RTEAN in Ekiti State, Rotimi Olanbiwoninu had sponsored a public announcement on radio stations in Ekiti claiming that the ex-leader was no longer a member of the union, having been allegedly suspended by his leadership.

Though, the RTEAN chairman did not state any offence committed by the former union leader.

Reacting, Aderiye said he was surprised and embarrassed by the sudden announcement of his suspension on radio, explaining that he had not committed any offence…