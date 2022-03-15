Fatima, 52, needs N7m for renal transplant

For three years, Owate Fatima Adesola, a federal civil servant with the National Population Commission and her family have been living with the burden of medical fees to sustain her life while trying to raise funds for a renal transplant.

Fatima lived a normal life devoid of any major health crisis until she was taken to the Gbagada General Hospital in 2020.

Fatima was taken to the hospital based on complaints of lethargy, vomiting and irrational talk. And according to a medical report signed by Dr. A.A. Busari, a consultant nephrologist, clinical, biochemical and radiological assessment revealed that she is suffering from End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) which is secondary to to…