FCT Minister sacks Bodinga, names Abdulateef Bello as VIO Director

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello, on Tuesday, fired the Director Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) popularly called VIO, Alhaji Wadata Bodinga.

The Minister of FCT Minister announced this during the executive council meeting in his residence in Abuja.

In a statement made available to pressmen via Anthony Ogunleye, Chief Press Secretary to the minister said Bodinga will be replaced by a substantive Director, Dr Abdulateef Bello who until his new appointment was the Acting Director, Department of Security Services.

The statement explained that the appointment of the new Director of VIO was to help strengthen the operations of the…