Nigeria: Where we have everything but lack everything

Nigeria my country, where everything is in abundance! It’s a country where natural gifts in abundance become redundant due to rifts among the leaders, a country where the profusion of natural deposit leads to confusion among economic planners. It’s baffling that we have everything in this country, but we still lack everything! We have crude oil naturally deposited in our land, for instance, but we cannot refine it, as our refineries are moribund and redundant. We have the sea with edible aquatic natural deposits, but we lack the zeal and vision to fish them out of the sea and convert them to our use. We have everything, but we lack everything! Our population should be our…