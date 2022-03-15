Nigerian Army operational successes applauded globally ― COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya, on Tuesday, said that the operational successes recorded by troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) in the North-East and across other theatres of operations have received global recognition, particularly considering the drop in the global index.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen Abuja by Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier- General Onyema Nwachukwu.

According to the statement, the COAS stated this while declaring open, the Chief of Army Staff First Quarter Conference 2022 at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro Abuja.

Gen Yahaya saluted the untiring efforts, doggedness and…