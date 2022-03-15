Pathologist says Sylvester Oromoni died of pneumonia 

A pathologist, Dr Clement Vhriterhire, with Central Hospital Warri, Delta State who carried out initial autopsy on the body of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, has claimed that the Dowen College student died of pneumonia leading to sepsis.

The latest claim also aligns with that of Dr Sokunle Soyemi, pathologist to the Lagos State University Hospital (LASUTH).

According to the physician, while being led in evidence, he told Coroner Mikhail Kadiri that he was served Coroner papers by the Police to carry out a post-mortem on 2nd December 2021 on the corpse of Oromoni.

He said prior to the operation, he was told that the deceased was beaten, but not told he was given a substance to drink…