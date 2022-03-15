Reps to conduct status of inquiry on NRC, Ibadan-Lagos train fuel saga

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, unveiled plans to conduct a status of inquiry on Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) with a view to address its inefficiency, as well as the recent Ibadan-Lagos train fuel saga.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by the Minority Leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, who expressed concern over the inefficiency in the management of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) which came into existence 112 years ago for the purposes of easy and cheap movement of bulk goods and commuters from hinterlands to seaports.

While noting that NRC commenced the first rail business activities with the construction of the Lagos/Ibadan rail…