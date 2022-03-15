Senator Uba Sani joins Kaduna governorship race

Ahead of 2023, Senator Uba Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District has joined the Kaduna governorship race.

He made the declaration at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Party’s Secretariat, on Tuesday, amidst fanfare and donation of 59 vehicles to party officials and stakeholders.

Declaring his intention to contest for the office of Governor of Kaduna State in the 2023 elections, he said he was thrilled with the presence of the mammoth crowd.

According to him, this is an indication that APC is still a party to beat and there is full of hope for a brighter Kaduna.

Senator Uba who is the Senate committee chairman of Banking, Insurance and other financial…