The beautiful ones are in prison

“

In those days

When civilization kicked us in the face

When holy water slapped our cringing brows…”

When David Diop joined his compatriot in the Negritude Movement, Leopold Sedar Senghor, to pen the above lines in his poem, “The Vultures”, he was expressing the frustration the African continent suffered when it came in contact with the Western ‘civilisation.’ Africa, according to historical facts, was forced to abandon its moral values, especially, the ethos of the African traditional setting, which places much premium on morality, penitence, sobriety and the sanctity of the human life. “The Vulture” was first published in 1971, some 51 years ago but the…