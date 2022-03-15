UK-based lawyer declares for Reps seat in Ekiti as Oni predicts victory for SDP

A United Kingdom-based lawyer and philanthropist, Yemi Ayodele Ayeni (YAA) has declared to contest for the 2023 House of Representatives seat for Ekiti North Federal constituency 1 comprising Ikole and Oye local government areas.

Ayeni, who was welcomed to the constituency by a mammoth crowd of supporters and admirers said he would contest for the seat under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The aspirant who hails from Oye-Ekiti was received by his well-wishers visited Oloye of Oye-Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju for his royal blessings. He equally visited the Ifaki-Ekiti residence of the governorship candidate of the SDP for the June 18 poll and former governor,…