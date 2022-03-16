2023: Abuja-based businessman, Ibrahim Dauda joins presidential race

An Abuja-based businessman, Dr Ibrahim Bello Dauda, has joined the 2023 presidential race under the umbrella of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Making his formal declaration on Tuesday in Abuja, Dauda detailed his promises and goals, cutting across economy, digital leadership, insecurity, his character, education and the place of women in his government, if elected.

Dauda said he was contesting based on pressure from tons of people, who, impressed by his credentials, antecedents, achievements, energy, passion for welfare causes and patriotism to my country, asked him to present himself for the office.

He said: ‘’Their calls may have been motivated by the fact that in my…