BLINX releases visuals for ‘Lavish’ off PSS EP

The long wait for Blinx’s new video appears to be over as the singer Blinx announced the release of visuals for his single ‘Lavish’ off his popular Extended Play (EP) entitled “Pain, Suffering & Sacrifice.”

After a brief hiatus necessitated by several production delays, the video was shot on location in Capetown, South Africa.

Speaking about the video in an interview with Tribune Online, Blinx disclosed that the visuals were directed by Juzzy and released on January 7, and premiered on MTVBase & SoundcityTV the same week.

According to him, shooting the video was important to his come-back after staying away for a while, adding that This video is the second released…