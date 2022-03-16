Buhari’s Electoral Act amendment request: FG to consider all options available ― Malami

The Federal Government is yet to take any position on the Senate’s refusal to consider the request by President Muhammadu Buhari to delete section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 but has indicated that it will exploit all options available concerning the Act.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, stated this while fielding questions at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said the government has three options available to it following the National Assembly’s turning down of the president’s request including asking…