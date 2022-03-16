Electoral Act 2022: Not yet uhuru but we are on the right path

The President of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari has finally assented to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill. This closure did not come easy, considering that the Nigerian President is recorded to have refused assent to five previous Electoral Act Amendment Bills. Certainly, many will say that this is not a good democratic credential to emulate. Nevertheless, some ray of hope finally came. The Electoral Act, 2022, is a marked improvement from the previous Act. The landmark provisions will hopefully restore Nigerians’ confidence in the electoral system and eventually culminate in ensuring mass participation in our elections;…