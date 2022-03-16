FG receives knock as stakeholders lament over ASUU warning strike

The Federal Government has come under severe attacks over its inability to meet the demands of the Academic Staff Union Universities (ASUU) which has resulted in the extension of a warning strike by the union.

Tribune Online recalls that the Union, last week extended its warning strike by 60 days over what it described as the insincerity of the government and its relevant agency over its demands.

ASUU had earlier embarked on a-30-day warning strike to press home its numerous demands but after a series of deadlocked meetings with the representatives of government, the Union at the end of its meeting last week extended the strike by 60 days.

X-raying the development, the relevant…