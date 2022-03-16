Mac Arthur Foundation grants $1.8m to Mambayya House to fight corruption

THE John D and Catherine T. Mac Arthur Foundation in its efforts to help fight corruption in the country has given a sum of $1,800,000 to Mambayya House Anti-Corruption Project to assist the association in the fight against corruption.

Disclosing this on Wednesday while addressing a press conference in Kano, Professor Ismaila M.Zango, Director, Mac Arthur Foundation Project, said the grant was aimed at helping the masses see the need to end corruption in all its ramifications.

According to him, following the successful completion of the first phase of the project from 2018-2020 with $1,000,000, Mambayya House was re-granted another $800,000 to implement the second phase of the…