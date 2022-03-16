Over 300 APC Reps members awaiting Tinubu’s arrival

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, is expected to arrive at the venue of the meeting where is scheduled to solicit the support of over 300 members of the APC Caucus in the House of Representatives, for his Presidential ambition in 2023.

Asiwaju Tinubu is currently holding similar meeting with the APC Caucus in the Senate.

According to the APC Constitution, two Senators and three members of the House of Representatives from each geopolitical zone are members of the National Executive Committee of the ruling party.

Details later…

