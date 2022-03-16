Private security practitioners association holds health workshop for members in Oyo State

The Oyo State Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN), on Wednesday, held a health workshop as part of its effort to improve the health and security of its members.

Speaking at the workshop organised to educate the security practitioners on a telemedicine platform with easy access to health services at the Rotary House, Iyaganku, Ibadan, the guest speaker, the managing director of Online Health Company Limited, Dr Temitope Farombi, who spoke on the topic, ‘Digital Access to Health and Security, explained that the benefit of the workshop is to introduce the security practitioners to ways in which technology can be used to improve their health as…