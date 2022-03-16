Support me to realise my lifetime ambition, Tinubu tells Senate APC Caucus

The National Leader of the APC and presidential aspirant on the platform of APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has made a personate appeal to the Senate APC caucus to assist him to realise his lifetime ambition of becoming President of Nigeria.

Tinubu made the appeal on Wednesday in Abuja when he met with APC Senate Caucus as part of his consultations with critical stakeholders ahead of the presidential election slated for 2023.

While explaining why he was at the National Assembly, Tinubu said: “I came for your counsel and partnership, I cannot do it alone without your support and I cannot seat at home despite the fact that I have friends in the Senate.

“I solicit for your support for…