Tackling kidnapping – Tribune Online

Kidnapping has become a big challenge in Nigeria. There is no month in Nigeria when we do not read about cases of kidnapping on the pages of newspapers.

Kidnapping refers to an action of abducting someone and holding them captive. It is one of the most serious criminal offenses with which a person can be charged.

There are many cases of kidnapping in Nigeria though there is lack of adequate data on the figures; the unforgettable kidnap of Chibok schoolgirls where over 200 girls was abducted in Borno State on April 14, 2014.

Or the subsequent abduction of Dapchi schoolgirls which occurred four years after the Chibok Schoolgirls were kidnapped.

Also, the Kankara schoolboys attack…