Women society empowers women across 23 LG in Kaduna

In its poise to see that Women are self-reliant in order to assist their families, the National Council of Women Societies, (NCWS), Kaduna branch today trained and empowered women across the 23 Local Government areas of Kaduna State.

Speaking on the empowerment programme, which is also in commemoration of the 2022 International Women’s Day, President of the Society, Barr. Zainab Hassan said, the society organized a skill acquisition and training for the Women across the 23 LGAs on Spaghetti Making, Tie and Die, Adire Makeup among other trades.

She also added that other training for the Women, in collaboration with the Ministry for the environment on how to make alternative means…