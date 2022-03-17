Biola Brentwood showcases Nigerian collection At Paris Fashion Week 2022

Abiola Adeneye is the Creative Director and CEO of Biola Brentwood fashion label, a clothing line that caters for sophisticated women who, according to her, want to stay true to their indigenous African roots.

After featuring at the African Fashion Week, Toronto 2021 in Canada, she made her debut presentation at the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week, and launched her latest collection tagged ‘African Beauty’.

The collection featured lively African fabrics in distinct styles showcasing the beauty in African culture and tradition.

The outfits which have ready to wear pieces infused in the collection were made with the intention to fit every woman, not excluding the…