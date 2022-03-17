CBN cautions Nigerians over unlicensed financial institutions

As part of efforts to address fraudulent financial activities of some dubious characters, the management of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned the public to stop patronising unlicensed institutions in the country.

The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, gave the warning in Yola, on Thursday, at the 2022 Central Bank of Nigeria Fair with the theme ‘Promoting Financial Stability and Economic development’.

Represented at the two-day sensitisation programme by the Director, Cooperation communication Department, CBN, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, Godwin Emefiele, said that the programme is being conducted concurrently in Adamawa and Taraba to sensitise Nigerians on CBN’s policies…