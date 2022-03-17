Eko UNIMED Acting VC charges students on hardwork, good behaviour

THE acting vice chancellor of Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences (EKOUNIMED), Ijanikin, Lagos, Professor Adedayo Ejiwunmi, has advised the newly-matriculated students of the university to be focused, hardworking and law-abiding in order to graduate in record time and with good grades and character.

He gave the advice recently while addressing them at the fourth matriculation ceremony of the institution, held on the campus and also virtually.

The Acting VC said the students, who were 50 across different disciplines, should know that though the university had quality academic and non-academic workforce to train them, they must play their part by studying hard, be…