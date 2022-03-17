Export: NPA flags-off Ikorodu export processing terminal

In keeping with the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to diversify the national economy and reduce dependence on oil exports, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) recently flagged off the first non-oil export processing terminal, situated in Ibeshe-Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The event is coming ahead of the official launch of the 10 certified export processing terminals, spread across Lagos and Ogun States.

Speaking at the Ibeshe-Ikorodu facility, designated as EssLibra Terminal, the Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, implored all agencies involved in the export processing value chain to deploy adequate personnel and work in synergy, to ensure efficiency…