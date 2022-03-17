FCT Police rescue kidnapped victim, recover firearms

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of Nigeria Police, on Tuesday, foiled a kidnap attack in Abuja, rescuing the victim and apprehending one of the suspected kidnappers in the process.

In a statement made available to pressmen via the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, on Thursday, the FCT Police Commissioner Babaji Sunday stated that “On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at about 2300hrs, upon the receipt of actionable intelligence from well-meaning members of the Dobi kwalita area of the FCT, about the assembly of a number of persons suspected to be kidnappers, the tactical and intelligence assets at the disposal of the Gwagwalada Area command and Division…